The atmosphere was electric at Green Park Stadium and Shikhar Dhawan basked in glory to steer India to a five-wicket victory in the third and final ODI on Wednesday.

The hosts won the series 2-1, with 23 balls to spare, and will now go to South Africa on a high note. It was a walk in the park for India as they comfortably chased 264. Dhawan was strokeful and aggressive. He hit the ball hard and delectably to entertain the sellout crowd. The 27-year-old began in right earnest. The left-hander took three fours off Jason Holder’s first over and followed it up with sparkling cover driven boundaries off Ravi Rampaul and Holder to set the tone.

However, for the second time, Rohit Sharma perished early. He edged Rampaul to slip. Bowling intelligently, Rampaul went on to deceive Virat Kohli with a length delivery that left the batsman edging into the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

With Rohit and Kohli back in the pavilion, Yuvraj Singh walked in under a lot of pressure. The left-hander came out of the tough period admirably before stitching a useful partnership of 129 runs with the dominant Dhawan, who went strength to strength with trademark cover drives and pull shots being the feature of his innings.

At the start, Yuvraj relied more on the pull shot to finally come out of his poor run by reaching his 50 off 68 balls and in the next over, with a dab towards third-man, Dhawan brought up his fifth ODI century (off 73 balls, 18x4). By the time he was out, India were well on their way to win the series.

For the West Indies, it was Sunil Narine who applied the brakes with his intriguing spin. He was economical in his first spell (6-1-16-0) and then sent back Yuvraj when he came back for his second. But the others, particularly Holder and Veerasammy Perumal, were off colour.

There was some swing in the morning and skipper MS Dhoni promptly chose to field. Bhuvneshwar Kumar moved one in sharply to send opener Johnson Charles’ leg stump cart-wheeling in the fifth over. But thereafter, the ball came nicely off the wicket and runs came in plenty. Hoping to cash in on the conditions, Dhoni kept the pacers on till the 19th over but without further success.

Opener Kieran Powell continued his good form. Strong square off the wicket, the left-hander flourished with fluent strokes. India had to wait till the 25th over to break the second wicket partnership between Powell and Marlon Samuels.

After bowling five overs, change of ends did the trick for Ravichandran Ashwin, who struck with his third delivery. An angled delivery saw the left-hander top edge a sweep to short fine-leg. The second wicket pair added 117 runs in 24.3 overs to give the Windies a good platform.

Samuels, who had a reprieve when Kohli dropped him at slip off Ravindra Jadeja, was a picture of confidence. He attacked with vigour and purpose to post a 93-ball 71 before Ashwin captured his second wicket with a tossed up delivery that clipped the bails to end Samuels’ innings.

India made a fightback of sorts in the middle overs as Jadeja removed Lendl Simmons, whose attempted cut was held by Dhoni, while Dwayne Bravo fell to Mohammed Shami, who got a bit of reverse swing going. India gave away only 17 runs between the 40th and 45 overs. However, West Indies moved to 263, thanks to the two Darrens (Bravo and Sammy), who put on 67 runs off 49 deliveries. The left-handed Bravo struck his third successive 50, getting that off the last delivery, while Sammy smashed a quickfire 39.