Tendulkar's decision has come at right time: Ganguly

Published: 10th October 2013 07:37 PM

Sachin Sourav
IANS

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Thursday said batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has taken his decision to quit the game at the right time and asked the country’s cricket authorities to use his services in grooming young talent.

“This decision has come at the right time,” said Ganguly, who formed the greatest opening pair in One-Day Internationals with Tendulkar.

Ganguly, whose cricketing career coincided with the Mumbaikar, said Tendulkar was a “good human being” whose greatest traits were his commitment to the game and temperament.

Asked whether Tendulkar’s retirement from Test cricket would take whatever sheen was left with the longest form of the game, Ganguly said, “We will have to wait and see. But today is a day for Sachin."

Ganguly said he met Tendulkar for the first time at an Under-16 camp in Indore.

“When I saw him, I was surprised at his talent. At such a young age, he could play all the shots."

“What I found very very striking was his hunger for the game. At the nets he would go on and on. The coach had to pull him out of the net as everybody had to get their turn. This is a lesson for youngsters. Sachin came with a talent. Young players can learn from Sachin how he honed his talent,” he said.

On how Indian cricket authorities should utilise Tendulkar’s services after his superannuation, Ganguly said: “Indian cricket has to use Tendulkar. He is Indian cricket’s greatest asset. He can be involved with talent in India."

