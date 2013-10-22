Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the BCCI on Tuesday gave its consent to India's tour of South Africa after Cricket South Africa withdrew its CEO Haroon Lorgat from not just its dealings with the Indian Board but also the ICC Chief Executives Committee pending an enquiry into his actions.



"Following meetings in London over the past couple of days, CSA and the BCCI have today announced that the South Africa cricket team will play against India in an upcoming home series comprising of two Test matches and three One Day International matches, the specific dates and details of which will be announced in due course," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a joint statement.



"In addition, both parties have also agreed to continue with good faith discussions between their respective Presidents about the possibility of agreeing further bilateral arrangements in respect of the scheduled fixtures between the two teams, and taking into account any scheduling imbalances from previous years."



The tour that had been in limbo ever since July after CSA unilaterally released its itinerary, a move which miffed the BCCI. The Indian Board was also not too happy with Lorgat's appointment as CEO.



The BCCI's uneasiness with Lorgat stemmed from the somewhat frosty relationship that the BCCI shared with him during his stint as the International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO due to their differences over a number of issues.



Matters came to a head recently when CSA's former legal adviser David Becker, allegedly at the behest of Lorgat, accused BCCI President N Srinivasan of being manipulative.



The BCCI-CSA statement said the ICC has now decided to investigate the matter, including Lorgat's reported role, even though Becker has maintained that the views expressed were completely his own.

"The agreement to tour was concluded by the two boards after various concerns were raised around the recent ICC Board meeting in London about the alleged conduct of CSA's Chief Executive, Mr Haroon Lorgat, and recent comments made about the ICC Board by a former legal advisor to CSA, Mr David Becker," the joint statement read.



"The ICC and CSA have already refuted the comments made by Mr Becker, and the ICC is now considering its legal options in respect of the same.



"In addition, the ICC will convene an investigation by an independent third party (to be appointed by the ICC) into the content and distribution of the media comments, subsequent attempts to have them withdrawn, and, in particular, the role of Mr Lorgat in relation to these matters," the statement said.



Pending the inquiry, the CA has barred Lorgat from representing it in the ICC.



"Pending the outcome of this investigation, CSA has ordered the withdrawal of Mr Lorgat from representing it at the ICC's Chief Executive's Committee (or from acting in any other ICC-related matters), and CSA has also withdrawn him from having involvement in any aspect of CSA's relationship with the BCCI, including but not limited to the upcoming tour," it added.



The BCCI-CSA joint statement also stated that the findings of the inquiry would be binding on the South African Board.



"All parties have agreed that this investigation will be carried out in private, that no further media comment will be made until it has been concluded, and that its findings and recommendations will be binding upon CSA," it said.