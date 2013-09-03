Spin bowler Fawad Ahmed will not have to wear a beer company logo on his Australia uniform because of his Muslim faith.

Ahmed, who fled Pakistan in 2009 to seek asylum in Australia and gained citizenship in July, was picked for Australia's five-match limited-overs series in England after he made his debut in the Twenty20 series last week.

He was quoted by Fairfax Media from England on Tuesday as having "expressed discomfort" about wearing the logo because on religious grounds, he does not associate with alcohol.

Cricket Australia's operations manager Mike McKenna says CA was "respectful of Fawad's personal beliefs" and agreed to his request to wear an unbranded shirt.