Home Sport Cricket

Shukla among three new BCCI vice-presidents

MCA president Ravi Savant and DDCA secretary Sneh Bansal are the other two new vice-presidents after incumbents Arun Jaitley, Niranjan Shah and Sudhir Dabir refused extension for various reasons.

Published: 28th September 2013 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2013 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajiv_Shukla_PTI
By PTI

Senior Indian politician and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association chief Rajeev Shukla will be one of the three new vice-presidents of the BCCI even as South Zone expectedly nominated N Srinivasan for the post of President ahead of the Board's AGM here Sunday.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ravi Savant and Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) secretary Sneh Bansal are the other two new vice-President after incumbents Arun Jaitley, Niranjan Shah and Sudhir Dabir refused extension for various reasons.

While Bansal replaces his state association president Jaitley as the vice-president from North Zone, Savant, who was an interim treasurer, will be a vice-president replacing veteran Saurashtra CA supremo Shah.

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Shukla will replace Vidarbha CA's Dabir as the vice-president from the central zone. A busy union minister in the UPA II government, the vice-President's post will help Shukla concentrate on his political commitments as the general elections approach.

While Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavyweight and leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha (Upper House of Indian Parliament), Jaitley, has bigger political commitments with general elections in 2014, Dabir and Shah didn't want an year's extension.

Cricket Association of Bengal veteran Chitrak Mitra and HCA president and former India off-spinner Shivlal Yadav were game with an year's extension.

Savant had to be accommodated in the core team with a good designation as he has helped Srinivasan, who is seeking an extended one-year term, out in the crisis situation that emerged due to the IPL spot-fixing scandal.

"Savant was entrusted with a specific job of delaying the MCA elections so that Sharad Pawar doesn't stand in Mr Srinivasan's way. He managed that effectively by delaying the MCA elections to the third week of October. Now although he was never Srinivasan's first choice as treasurer, he had to be rewarded for helping the Chennai strongman," a BCCI official informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp