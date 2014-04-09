Right through his 14-year-long career, Yuvraj Singh has often given the impression that comeback tales are written for him. Every time he was written off, he came back to produce innings that typified his character. Whether on or off the field, he epitomised a warrior no matter what the challenge was. True to his character, 38 of his 51 ODI fifties have come in a winning cause and so have 10 of 13 hundreds.

Even though doubts have crept in following his 21-ball 11 in the World T20 final on Sunday, his former teammates are rallying behind him. Sachin Tendulkar, who admires the southpaw's indomitable spirit, tweeted, “Knowing Yuvi's determination and ability to fight adversities, he will emerge stronger, proving his critics wrong, yet again.” Harbhajan Singh too backed his longtime teammate, “From 1st u19wc to natwest to 2007t20 to 2011wc. Find me a player who has won so much in big matches.”

In a Twenty20 game, where momentum is gained and lost in a matter of a few balls, Yuvraj got into a shell against Sri Lanka and his natural game took the backseat. Perhaps, it had something to do with his confidence, which seems have to descended to a new low. “He just doesn't have the confidence at the moment. The selectors named in the team because they trust his game. Now it is up to him to back his game. He is 32 and it will be unfair to write him off. After his treatment (following cancer), his reflexes have slowed down and he has been working hard. Now he needs to work even harder,” said former India player Maninder Singh.

Though Yuvraj's form has been up and down since being dropped from the team in mid 2013, he did try to resurrect his career. During the Ranji Trophy season he worked under Punjab coach Bhupinder Singh. But right through the season the story is worth noting — the more he tried, the more he fumbled. “He has been putting in a lot of effort but is not finding his touch. He is not throwing away his wicket and it shows he is prepared for the drill and right now he needs confidence and it will come only with runs. We need an in-form Yuvi for the World Cup. Except for (Virat) Kohli, there is no natural stroke-maker in the side and Yuvraj provides us that. Even today, there is no better hitter than him,” said Bhupinder, who worked with Yuvraj as Punjab coach this season.

His form is certain to test the patience of the selectors as well. Though Team India doesn't have any international assignments for two months, it remains to be seen how Yuvraj will be persisted with. “Normally, selectors don't tinker with the squad in a World Cup year. But a player needs to show improvement. County cricket is an option, but will he find the time to play three months of cricket in England? If he does, it will do a world of good for him. Maybe the think tank and selectors need to take a call on this,” noted Chandu Borde, the former India all-rounder.