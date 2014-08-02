COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has dropped spinner Ajantha Mendis and retained wicketkeeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella for the two-test series against Pakistan starting next week.

Sri Lanka Cricket on Thursday announced a 15-member squad which also includes seam bowler Nuwan Pradeep, who was part of the squad for the concluded series against South Africa.

Dickwella was called in to replace Dinesh Chandimal in the second test against South Africa concluded earlier this week. He scored a half-century in his debut innings and also impressed as a wicketkeeper.

Mendis was one of three spinners used in that test but went wicketless in the match as the visitors snatched a thrilling draw to win the two-match series 1-0.

Sri Lanka has also named five pace bowlers in the squad, with the inclusion of Suranga Lakmal and Shaminda Eranga in the playing eleven dependent upon their fitness.

The first test will start on August 6.