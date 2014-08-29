KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is facing problems in selling the television rights of its forthcoming 'home' series against Australia and New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates for a reasonable amount.

A reliable source in the board, aware of the developments, told PTI that while the PCB had kept a reserve base price between USD 7.5 to 8 million for both series, it had not received a single bid even close to the reserve price.

"The PCB until now has got just one broadcaster interested in buying television rights of both series but he has offered just around USD 5.5 million which is well below the reserve price set by the board," the source said.

"The PCB is presently negotiating with the broadcaster based in Dubai but is also trying to encourage other broadcasters to also submit their bids for the twin series," he said.

The source said that a broadcaster based in India had also shown interest but did not not follow up with the board.

"Last year the board had earned a handsome amount close to USD 9 million from sale of television rights by selling the series against South Africa and Sri Lanka separately to two different broadcasters," the source added.

"But this time the PCB has been forced to sell the Australia and New Zealand series in a bundle because the value of the New Zealand team among the broadcasters is very low, lower than even the Sri Lankan team," the source said.

He pointed out that while the PCB had got offers for the series against Australia, the same level of interest was not witnessed for the New Zealand rubber.

"The worst part for the PCB is that under the old FTP of the ICC they have to play three Tests against New Zealand. Against Australia also they were three Tests but the PCB and Australian cricket board jointly agreed to reduce one and increase the limited over matches and also add a T20 match to increase revenues from broadcasters and sponsors," he said.

With time running out before the Australia series begins in October, the source said the PCB was keen to wrap up its broadcasting deal for the two series and at the same time hoping to get at least around USD 6 to 6.5 million," he said.

Interestingly a local company, Transmedia international has already brought the full ground rights for both series for around USD 900,000.