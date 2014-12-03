SYDNEY: The outpouring of emotions over the tragic death of Phillip Hughes continues and the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the youngster was fatally struck on his head, paid its tribute by putting out 63 bats inside the stadium as a mark of remembrance to his final score.

The ground, where Hughes played his final knock in a domestic game, was thrown open for mourners for a live screening of the batsman's funeral in Macksville, New South Wales.

The 'Daily Telegraph' reported that a "steady stream of mourners" filled up the turf and paid their last respects.

"...a makeshift shrine set up at the Randwick End of the pitch. It marks the fateful spot where Phillip Hughes lost his life playing the game he loved. Sets of stumps are set up at either end — hauntingly with one bail lying on the ground next to them," the newspaper reported.

"Some 63 cricket bats stretch from deep backward point to the entry of the Members Stand — a poignant nod to Phillip Hughes' final not out score."

The bats were inscribed with messages like "Cheeky chappie" and "top man" among others.

The inscription on the final bat read "Phillip, you've left us but you'll never leave our memories — particularly here at the SCG."

Hughes was laid to rest today after a heart-wrenching funeral during which family, friends and teammates, including national skipper Michael Clarke, read out tearful tributes to the batsman.