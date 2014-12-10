England's Chris Woakes, left, celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lankan batsman Mahela Jayawardene, during their fifth ODI in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Wednesday. AP

PALLEKELE, (Sri Lanka): Chris Woakes' six wickets overshadowed Kumar Sangakkara's fourth straight half-century of the series as England dismissed Sri Lanka for 239 in the fifth one-day international on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Woakes returned 6-47, including 5-24 off his last three overs, to end Sri Lanka's innings in 49 overs after his captain Alastair Cook won the toss at Pallekele International Stadium.

Sangakkara scored 91 runs off 123 deliveries, holding Sri Lanka's batting together. He shared 85 for the fourth wicket with captain Angelo Mathews (40) after the hosts were 59-3. He scored 67, 63 and 86 in his previous matches.

Kusal Perera gave Sri Lanka another poor start when he was dismissed without scoring, his sixth single-digit score in his last eight innings. Tillakaratne Dilshan looked promising with 35 off 31 deliveries before being bowled by fast bowler Chris Jordans.

Woakes opened his wicket account having Mahela Jayawardene caught by Jordan on 2, leaving Sri Lanka 59-3.

Sangakkara and Mathews then built an important partnership, and Thisara Perera hit 27 runs off 17 deliveries to help Sri Lanka to a respectable score.

Sangakkara missed out on his 20th ODI century in the 45th over, when he was caught on the boundary by Joe Root off Woakes. Sangakkara hit 10 boundaries.

His dismissal, at 199-6, prompted Sri Lanka's sudden descent, tempered only by Perera's cameo.

Sri Lanka, leading the seven-match series 3-1, can clinch the series with a win, while England must win out to take the series.

Cook returned to the side after serving a suspension in the previous match for a slow over-rate. Alex Hales, who opened the batting without success in the last game, gave way. Seam bowler Ben Stokes for offspinner James Tredwell.

Sri Lanka offspinner Sachithra Senanayake started just a day after the International Cricket Council cleared him to bowl again. He had been suspended since July for an illegal action. An injury to left-arm spinner Rangana Herath enabled him to play.