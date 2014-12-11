KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally decided that suspended off-spinner, Saeed Ajmal should play two one-day games against Kenya this month before he goes for his final biomechanics test in Chennai.

An official of the board said today that Saeed will feature in one or two matches of the series against Kenya since it was not an international series.

"It is a representative series not international so he will play in the last two matches against Kenya and also one or two practice games against them in Lahore," Shakil Sheikh, a member of PCB's Board of Governors said on Geo Super channel.

He confirmed that it had been decided to send both Ajmal and Muhammad Hafeez to the International Cricket Council (ICC) accredited laboratory in Chennai.

"But while Hafeez will go this week to Chennai directly from Dubai for his informal test and is waiting for his visa Ajmal will go from Lahore after playing the Kenya matches," Sheikh said.

He said the plan was to send Ajmal in the last week of December for an official biomechanics test which will decide whether Ajmal can be cleared to play in the World Cup or not.

"Most probably he will go on December 30th to Chennai," he added.

Another official said that the PCB had also decided to seek special extension period for Ajmal and Hafeez while naming the final World Cup squad of 15.

"It can be done. There are regulations which allow participating teams to seek extra time for some players to decide whether they can play in the World Cup or not."