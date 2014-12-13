ADELAIDE: India captain Virat Kohli was graceful in defeat admitting that Murali Vijay's dismissal might have just been the turning point in their 48-run defeat against Australia in the first cricket Test, here today.

Asked if Vijay's dismissal when he was batting 99 became the turning point, Kohli replied,"Could be. If me and Vijay added about 40 runs there, the game would have been different.

You see one opening and the team capitalises, and that's what Autsralia did."

Kohli said that in hindsight his shot selection to the delivery that he got out could have been different.

"I was trying ot hit it much more in front of square. But it was one of those mistakes I'll reflect back and say may be I could have done better and played a different shot. It was a great spell by Nathan Lyon and he bowled in right areas," the stand-in skipper, who scored 115 and 141 in the match, said.

Kohli said that he had backed to win the Test match and doesn't have any regrets.

"I told the guys last evening that whatever be the target, we will chase it. You have to play with passion and commitment if you have been chosen to play for your country," said the skipper.

He showed his humane side when he congratulated the Australian team for playing the Test match in the backdrop of the emotional turmoil that they have gone through post death of Phillip Hughes.

"I would like to congratulate the whole Australia team. Actually participating here after all that happened in the last 10 days is commendable. They are also a team that plays with passion and commitment," said Kohli.

Kohli was all praise for his boys and the "character" that they showed.

"It was a great game of cricket, proud of the boys, the kind of character they showed in tough situations it was a really good effort. Pretty pleased with the way we played, but Australia did better than us," said Kohli.