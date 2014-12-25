MELBOURNE: Australian legend Adam Gilchrist has praised wicket-keeper Brad Haddin's glovework and insisted his poor batting form hasn't put his Test career in jeopardy.



Australia coach Darren Lehmann this week said Haddin's poor batting form was an issue. But Gilchrist backed the 37-year-old to emerge from his slump, despite scoring just 21 runs in the first two Tests against India and retire on his own terms.



"I wouldn't ever write Hadds off. He's such a tough character and it's quite exceptional he's even in the team, given the personal circumstances he's been through," Gilchrist was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald Thursday.



Haddin took time out of cricket during his young daughter Mia's cancer battle in 2013. He came back from the personal setback strongly, becoming a match-winner in Australia's 5-0 home rout of England in later 2013.



"He's keeping almost to perfection at the moment, yet it seems to still not be acceptable he's not making runs. I would back him in to make some runs and when he does that, it will be up to him when he finishes," he said.



The wicket-keeping legend also said Haddin's leadership ability on and off the field was vital, specifically with regular skipper Michael Clarke out injured and Steven Smith still feeling his way as leader.



He equalled Australia's record of six dismissals in one innings during the Gabba Test.



"It's a really nice time in your career, I remember personally when you're embedded in the team. He's vice-captain and was almost captain (this summer). With that comfort comes the ability to do your job and keep improving."



"He's now maintaining a better standard (of keeping) that anyone has for many, many years. This Test series has just been outstanding. With that I'm sure the runs will come and he'll be able to forge on for a while yet."