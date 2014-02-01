Flower Resigns as Coach of England

Andy Flower has resigned as England head coach but could have a crucial say in the future of Kevin Pietersen as sweeping changes are made to the England team.

Flower stood down as England team director, as revealed by The Daily Telegraph yesterday (Friday), but is in negotiations with the England and Wales Cricket Board over a new role within English cricket likely to be based at the academy in Loughborough.

He will also remain as a selector "for the time being", indicating he will be part of the discussions over Pietersen's immediate future, which will take place this weekend.

On Tuesday England are expected to announce their squad for the World Twenty20 and next month's tour to the West Indies and Pietersen's involvement will be a key indicator to his career as an international.

Pietersen met Paul Downton, the managing director of England cricket, last week and will want clarity on his future with the Indian Premier League auction due to take place on February 12. If Pietersen's international career is over he will be available to play in more IPL matches, significantly boosting his value.

Ashley Giles will continue in his role as one-day coach but the jobs of all England's management staff are under review.

The decision for the team director to stand down was made once the ECB and Flower decided they could no longer carry on with the split roles of Test and one-day coach which was introduced in November 2013.

The ECB will now advertise the job or employ head-hunters to find the right candidate to replace Flower in the long term. Giles has a chance to establish himself as the frontrunner if England win in the West Indies and perform well in the World Twenty20 in Bangladesh.

For Flower, yesterday's announcement ended five years as head coach which brought three Ashes series wins, a World Twenty20 title, a Test series win in India and the No 1 ranking in Test cricket. But he was unable to stem the tide of Australia success this winter while his relationship with Pietersen fractured. There were selection blunders from the

decision to pick three giant fast bowlers who made no impact, the decline of Steven Finn and an inability to rally senior players to fight back against motivated opponents.

"Following the recent very disappointing Ashes defeat it is clear to me that this is now time for England cricket, led by Alastair Cook, to rebuild with a new set of values and goals," said Flower. "The opportunity to start with a clean slate and begin to instill methods to ensure England cricket is moving in the right direction will be an incredibly exciting challenge for someone but I do not feel like I am in a position to undertake that challenge.

"In order for England cricket to make significant progress I believe that the team director, together with the respective captains, needs to be responsible across all formats in order to positively influence the rebuilding process. This will ensure complete clarity and continuity across the squads and having stepped aside from the limited-overs squads 14 months

ago that is not something I am able to do and I do not therefore feel that starting the process would be in the best interests of all involved at a pivotal time for England cricket.

"This has been a very difficult decision to make and I remain committed to England cricket and would like to wish Alastair Cook and Paul Downton every success. I will remain in my position as a selector for the time being and am exploring possible roles within the ECB. The priority must now be to establish the direction and personnel needed to ensure England cricket moves forward."

Flower's backing of Cook could be significant and the fact it was included in an official ECB release suggests he is safe as England captain. But Cook's future should ultimately be decided by who replaces Flower.

Cook's input into the future of Pietersen will probably be the final casting vote. Cook was responsible for bringing Pietersen back into the fold after the 'textgate' scandal but after the Ashes series repeatedly refused to be drawn on his future.

Downton only officially takes up his role tomorrow but has spent the past month interviewing those involved in the Ashes fiasco. He was in Australia for the final two Tests at the MCG and in Sydney.

He now has to pick a replacement for Flower, who will lead England's quest to regain the Ashes at home in 2015 and mastermind the World Cup challenge in Australia next winter.

Candidates to replace Flower will include Gary Kirsten, who coached South Africa to the No?1 spot in the world beating England along the way, Stephen Fleming, the highly rated former captain of New Zealand who has coached the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and Australians Tom Moody and Jason Gillespie.

One factor the new man will have to accept is the continued presence of Flower in his new role. He will give up his role as a selector once the new head coach is in place.

"We respect his decision and the reasons for it but we are keen to keep Andy's experience and outstanding knowledge within the ECB," said Downton. "We are at advance stages of negotiating a role for Andy within the ECB structure which will best utilise his undoubted skills."

The dual coaching role was designed to keep Flower, with the ECB fearing the sapping nature of constant overseas touring would prompt him to retire. But it has only blurred the chain of command. Giles has rarely been able to call on his strongest side and the Pietersen issue has brought into context the problem of having two coaches. Giles may feel he can get the best out of Pietersen and needs him in the World Twenty20 but that could contradict Flower.

The new head coach will probably want to decide on the future of one of England's greatest players and may feel he can work with him in the long term.