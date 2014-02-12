They play cricket around the calendar across the globe, but look forward to this day irrespective of where they are and what they are doing. Nothing catches their focus more than the IPL auctions, because since the first time it took place in 2008, this has become the day that determines how they are and how well they will be.

The flow of millions first astonished even those from more affluent countries before luring them to join the bandwagon, convincing them here is the cake. For bread and butter they can work elsewhere, but to get a taste of the real thing, they must come here. For Indians, it has changed landscapes. They are ringing in what they didn’t see in their wildest of dreams and like fast learners, are accepting it as the new way of life.

“They all wait for this as this brings them what they don’t get elsewhere. So if the IPL and the auction has the moment they look forward to, what’s surprising in it? When you earn a lot more for working less than what you are used to, you will naturally get attracted to it. It’s a special day,” said former Test wicketkeeper Kiran More.

The former selection committee chairman’s thoughts are echoed in the words of a player listed in the lot with a base price of `1 crore. “How can I deny that the IPL has changed my life? What I was getting earlier was okay, but not comparable to this. It’s a huge stage with incredible returns, in terms of cricket as well as what you get off the field. Saying that this is a big day is most obvious,” he added, not as if there was much to add.

If the lucre and limelight is one part of the show, the intrigue it involves is perhaps a less followed and inseparable aspect of the auctions. How the teams target players, chalk alternative strategies and keep thinking on the feet on the floor amounts to a gripping tale which isn’t as visible as the big bucks flashing across the screen. Not only does it involve detailed preparation but calls for flexibility because someone’s wish may land in someone else’s list depending how much one is bidding.

“It’s like stock trading. You are constantly watching who is going for how much, how much you can spend and what is available. Depending on these and many other factors, you must make quick decisions and back your feeling that what you are buying is the one you want. It’s a gripping experience,” said someone with the experience of sitting on the auction table.

The investigators will look for things that are not supposed to happen, but for sheer thrill, gratification and its relevance in world cricket, the IPL auction is the Christmas of Cricket. Let the bells ring.