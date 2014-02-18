Home Sport Cricket

Kirmani Bats for Underfire Dhoni

Published: 18th February 2014

By PTI

Former stumper Syed Kirmani Tuesday  backed Mahendra Singhi Dhoni's captaincy, saying too much  should not be read into India's fourth consecutive series  loss overseas as he felt every team goes through a bad phase.      

"It does not matter whether it is four losses or five.  Every team goes through it. Every individual goes through a  bad form. We are going through a bad form overall. You cannot  be expecting Dhoni to win all the series at all the times or  all the formats at all the times. It is a combat between the  ball and the bat," he told reporters here.      

"It should not be a matter of concern. It happens to  everybody in their lives, not only in sports. You cannot be in  form all the time."      

India have lost their last four series abroad starting  with the 4-0 rout suffered in England and ending with the 0-1  loss to New Zealand today.      

The 64-year old cricketer-turned-golfer said at the  Bombay Presidency Golf Club in Chembur that critics and fans  need to be patient with the team.          

"It happens to every individual cricketer, to every  team as well. You have got to accept certain defeats. You have  to be patient and you can't be criticising a man who has done  great things for the country. He has brought some sweeping  changes into the game and he is one of those leaders leading  from the front," said Kirmani.      

Asked if coach Duncan Fletcher needs to be replaced,  Kirmani said that coaches play a minuscule role in the success  or otherwise of a team.        

"I give only 5 per cent to a coach. It is the captain  and the players who have to take an instinctive decision on  the field. The coach sits inside the four walls of a dressing  room and formulates a strategy and a game plan, whereas in the  middle you have to take the strategy or the game plan  instantly looking into the circumstances.      

"The entire credit goes to the captain and the discredit  when they lose. Now you are criticising Dhoni's captaincy.  When he was winning, he had the same strategy, the same game  plan."

The Bangalore-based former cricketer, who was part of  the victorious 1983 World Cup team led by Kapil Dev, rued that  the gentleman's spirit has gone for a toss in modern day  cricket.      

"The game is played like a war. There is no sporting  spirit. There is no appreciation from a player when another  plays a good stroke. The bowler sledges and gives him a dirty  look. That is not being gentleman.      

"You have got to appreciate good strokes, a good  player, a good talent.  Have some good mannerisms and not  behave like monkeys on field. All these mannerisms, they are  aware that cameras are on them so these added mannerisms are  put on. They are not natural," he said.      

Kirmani advised youngsters to not be greedy and  indulge in unethical practices like match fixing.      

"I would advise them to keep their heads on their  shoulders and not look upwards when they are doing good. Be  humble in your achievements and acquire some good qualities of  good human beings. Do not be greedy as greed leads to  contempt," he said.

