With the Home M­inistry informing it will not be able to provide security for a part of the Indian Premier Le­ague colliding wi­th th­e ge­n­eral elections, the foc­us sh­ifts on the poss­ible alte­rn­ative. As on Friday, th­ere wa­s no confirmation, al­th­ough South Africa is bei­ng vi­­­ewed as an option because it hosted the event un­der si­­m­ilar circumstances in 20­09.

The Board of Control for Cr­icket in India (BCCI) is wa­iting for the Home Minist­ry to finalise dates of the el­e­ctions before chalking out its plans. Wherever the IPL goes, it will involve a lot of logistical and other arrangements with financial, admini­strative and diplomatic relations called into picture. A de­cision is likely at the BCCI’s working committee me­e­ting in Bhubaneswar on February 28.

The IPL has a window fr­o­m April 9 to June 3. If the elections are over by that ti­m­e, officials are trying bring ba­ck the remaining part of the tournament to India. But given that the host nation is still to be decided and the el­e­ction dates are not out yet, ­the BCCI is willing to play a waiting game.

“A whole lot of discussion involving the Foreign Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and Finance Ministry will have to be done. We are in to­uch with the prospective bo­ards and intend to stage a nu­mber of matches in India if the elections are over before our programme. Until the meeting on February 28, we can’t comment more,” IPL Governing Council chairman Ranjib Biswal said.

Given that shifting the ent­ire tournament to South Afr­ica keeping in mind the cluttered schedule and hectic travel, the franchisees and the BCCI might think of a venue closer home this time. Even after the barrage of international tournaments before the IPL, Bangladesh is another alternative and so is UAE and Sri Lanka, despite its edgy relationship with BCCI of late.