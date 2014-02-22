IPL-7 Likely to be Played Abroad
With the Home Ministry informing it will not be able to provide security for a part of the Indian Premier League colliding with the general elections, the focus shifts on the possible alternative. As on Friday, there was no confirmation, although South Africa is being viewed as an option because it hosted the event under similar circumstances in 2009.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is waiting for the Home Ministry to finalise dates of the elections before chalking out its plans. Wherever the IPL goes, it will involve a lot of logistical and other arrangements with financial, administrative and diplomatic relations called into picture. A decision is likely at the BCCI’s working committee meeting in Bhubaneswar on February 28.
The IPL has a window from April 9 to June 3. If the elections are over by that time, officials are trying bring back the remaining part of the tournament to India. But given that the host nation is still to be decided and the election dates are not out yet, the BCCI is willing to play a waiting game.
“A whole lot of discussion involving the Foreign Ministry, External Affairs Ministry and Finance Ministry will have to be done. We are in touch with the prospective boards and intend to stage a number of matches in India if the elections are over before our programme. Until the meeting on February 28, we can’t comment more,” IPL Governing Council chairman Ranjib Biswal said.
Given that shifting the entire tournament to South Africa keeping in mind the cluttered schedule and hectic travel, the franchisees and the BCCI might think of a venue closer home this time. Even after the barrage of international tournaments before the IPL, Bangladesh is another alternative and so is UAE and Sri Lanka, despite its edgy relationship with BCCI of late.