J Arun Kumar’s dream spell of seven for four was the feature of Kan­c­h­­e­e­puram DCA’s 10-wicket win over Dindigul DCA in the semifinals of the TNCA-inter district cricket tournament for the SS Rajan Trophy.

Brief scores: Dindigul DCA 19 in 12.4 ovs (J Arun Kumar 7/4, S Ashwath Sridher 3/15) lost to Kancheepuram DCA 20/0 in 2.2 ovs.

Hardik Bags Six

Hardik R Davey’s six for 33 helped Sounder Cricket Club beat Sir Ashley Biggs Institute by four wickets in a fourth division B zone league match of the TNCA.

Brief scores: Division IV B: Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 169 in 46.2 ovs (K Arul Kumar 47, Hardik R Davey 6/33) lost to Sounder Cricket Club 170/6 in 40.2 ovs (T Alex Daniel 67, K Vigneshwar 3/36). Rising Stars Cricket Club 213 in 48.4 ovs (T Muralitharan 74, Y Naveen Prabhu 4/64) lost to DSS Club 216/9 in 37.1 ovs (G Siddharth 65 no, T Muralitharan 3/43).

Division IV C: Garnet Cricket Club 206 in 48 ovs (A Imran Khan Pathan 5/7) bt Young Men’s Association 170 in 38 ovs (T Venugopal 50, A Arjun 5/47, B Ganesh 3/42). Grove Cricket Club 202/8 in 50 ovs (M Vinoth Kumar 60, G Nanthagopal 3/38, J Muthukumar 3/58) lost to Minerva Cricket Club 208/6 in 45.3 ovs (S Vishnu Kumar 78, S Hariharan 3/69).

Division V C: Youth Centre Cricket Club 227 in 49.5 ovs (A Vinoth 4/29, V Karthick 4/67) lost to Prem Cricket Club 228/2 in 42.5 ovs (A Vinoth 98 no). George Town United Club 121 in 36.1 ovs (R Jai Kumar 4/36) lost to Kohinoor XI 125/7 in 39.5 ovs (MS Krishna Prashanth 3/32).

Milkyway CC 199 in 47.1 ovs (S Ajith 5/48) bt Kamyuth Club 122 in 35.4 ovs (R Arun Prasath 4/20, SA Mansoor 3/37).

MCC Champions

Madras Christian College Chennai defeated Loyola Wh­­­ites Chennai 10-9 in the fi­nal of the 15th Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial Football Tournament, organised by Loyola college. The teams sc­o­­­red four goals in the regulation time in the final. In the tie-breaker, MCC scored six goals, while Loyola managed five.

Placings: 1 MCC, Chennai; 2. Loyola Whites, Chennai; 3. PSMO College, Kerala; 4. St Joseph’s College, Trichy.