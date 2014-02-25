Arun Kumar's Seven-Wicket Haul Gives Kancheepuram Big Win
J Arun Kumar’s dream spell of seven for four was the feature of Kancheepuram DCA’s 10-wicket win over Dindigul DCA in the semifinals of the TNCA-inter district cricket tournament for the SS Rajan Trophy.
Brief scores: Dindigul DCA 19 in 12.4 ovs (J Arun Kumar 7/4, S Ashwath Sridher 3/15) lost to Kancheepuram DCA 20/0 in 2.2 ovs.
Hardik Bags Six
Hardik R Davey’s six for 33 helped Sounder Cricket Club beat Sir Ashley Biggs Institute by four wickets in a fourth division B zone league match of the TNCA.
Brief scores: Division IV B: Sir Ashley Biggs Institute 169 in 46.2 ovs (K Arul Kumar 47, Hardik R Davey 6/33) lost to Sounder Cricket Club 170/6 in 40.2 ovs (T Alex Daniel 67, K Vigneshwar 3/36). Rising Stars Cricket Club 213 in 48.4 ovs (T Muralitharan 74, Y Naveen Prabhu 4/64) lost to DSS Club 216/9 in 37.1 ovs (G Siddharth 65 no, T Muralitharan 3/43).
Division IV C: Garnet Cricket Club 206 in 48 ovs (A Imran Khan Pathan 5/7) bt Young Men’s Association 170 in 38 ovs (T Venugopal 50, A Arjun 5/47, B Ganesh 3/42). Grove Cricket Club 202/8 in 50 ovs (M Vinoth Kumar 60, G Nanthagopal 3/38, J Muthukumar 3/58) lost to Minerva Cricket Club 208/6 in 45.3 ovs (S Vishnu Kumar 78, S Hariharan 3/69).
Division V C: Youth Centre Cricket Club 227 in 49.5 ovs (A Vinoth 4/29, V Karthick 4/67) lost to Prem Cricket Club 228/2 in 42.5 ovs (A Vinoth 98 no). George Town United Club 121 in 36.1 ovs (R Jai Kumar 4/36) lost to Kohinoor XI 125/7 in 39.5 ovs (MS Krishna Prashanth 3/32).
Milkyway CC 199 in 47.1 ovs (S Ajith 5/48) bt Kamyuth Club 122 in 35.4 ovs (R Arun Prasath 4/20, SA Mansoor 3/37).
MCC Champions
Madras Christian College Chennai defeated Loyola Whites Chennai 10-9 in the final of the 15th Rev Fr LD Murphy Memorial Football Tournament, organised by Loyola college. The teams scored four goals in the regulation time in the final. In the tie-breaker, MCC scored six goals, while Loyola managed five.
Placings: 1 MCC, Chennai; 2. Loyola Whites, Chennai; 3. PSMO College, Kerala; 4. St Joseph’s College, Trichy.