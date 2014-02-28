It was a close encounter of the thrilling kind. In the end, a cool and composed Kumar Sangakkara (103) steered Sri Lanka to an exciting two-wicket victory over India to top the league table after the fourth match in the Asia Cup at KOSA Stadium here today.

The left-hander, who is in red-hot form, was the master of all he surveyed and elegance personified. There was innovation, enterprise and majesty in his approach as the Lankans won a cliff hanger in the last over.

Lanka's win was set up by carrom-ball specialist Ajantha Mendis (4 for 60) and Sachithra Senanayake (3 for 41) when they restricted India to 264 for 9 in 50 overs, at least 20 to 30 runs short particularly when the conditions were difficult in the second half of the game.

But, despite that handicap, dropped catches added to India's woes, on a day when the bowlers with the exception of Ravindra Jadeja , failed to rise to the occasion. At one stage, India had the advantage, but Sangakkara took the Indian bull by the horns and with some intelligent and watchful batsmanship seized control towards the end.

The required run rate dropped from a little over eight runs an over to 6, setting off jubilation among the sparse Lankan supporters.

The class of Sangakkara was evident. He had a lucky escape when on 30, with Dinesh Karthik fumbling a stumping chance, but after that he was flawless. The left-hander played the flicks, drives and cuts shots immaculately to decimate the Indian attack.

Indian fielders touched a new low. They allowed Sri Lanka out of tight situations with silly lapses. Kusal Perera could have gone in the fourth over but a collision between Ajinkya Rahane (running from point) and Shikhar Dhawan saw the ball popping out from the former's hands. Perera had another reprieve and this time Jadeja's diving effort in the deep went waste. If Dinesh Karthik made a mistake behind the stumps, Dhawan completed the tragedy by dropping a sitter at mid-off with one wicket remaining after Sangakkara was out in the 49th over. That said the story for India.

The Lankans benefited in a big way. There was 80 run opening partnership between Perera (64) and Lahiru Thimmanne before Sangakkara took control of the match. Jadeja bowled a brilliant spell taking the wickets of Jayawardene, Dinesh Chandimal (successive balls) and Chathuranga de Silva to trigger a middle-order collapse. Ashwin made the ball to turn on occasions and ended up taking two wickets, including his 100th ODI wicket.

The absence of a fifth bowler and Kohli's mistake in giving one over to Rayadu may have cost India the match. However, it was Shami who proved expensive as he leaked 80 runs much to Kohli's chagrin.

Earlier, Mendis was the Man Friday for Sri Lanka. The carom ball specialist turned the match on the head for Sri Lanka and stopped India on their tracks. Brought on for this match, Mendis delivered the knock-out punch in the 27th over when he deceived the in-form Virat Kohli, who was bowled, for 51-ball 48. India went further into a hole after Kohli's departure. From 130 for 2, they lost the remaining seven wickets for 134 runs.

Mendis and off-spinner Senanayake applied the brakes on the strong batting line-up which looked vulnerable after Kohli’s departure, barring Dhawan’s fluent 114-ball 94.

Sri Lanka read the wicket very well. Their decision to play with three spinners paid rich dividends. Vice-captain Dinesh Chandimal had spoken of they had something up in their sleeves for this match to stop the rampaging Kohli.

Lanka came up with a game plan and Mendis executed it brilliantly. Mendis kept it simple. He was spot on and made the batsmen commit mistakes and fall into the trap.

Failing to read the carom ball, the Indians went for the turn but failed in their plans to disturb Mendis, who was clever with his variations. Mixing up his deliveries, Mendis foxed the Indians. He removed Kohli and then consumed Dhawan, who too failed to pick up his mystery ball. Mendis completed a fine day in the office, taking the wickets of comeback man Karthik (4) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His figures were spoilt by last man Mohammed Shami who clouted him for two big sixes.

Giving Mendis a helping hand was Senanayake. India lost the momentum with the departure of Kohli even as Dhawan showed his return to form. Having been dropped in the last one-dayer in New Zealand with poor scores, the left-handed opener returned to form in the second Test. He missed a century by two runs at Wellington and today, he was out for 94.

Dhawan batted superbly, hitting two successive fours off Malinga. Playing late, the left-handed showed the technique to steal runs. He got a couple of fours with the sweep which he played late and once hoisted Thisara Perera over square leg.

A century was there for the asking before Mendis spelt his doom. For Mendis he had the best figures after a long time. He had 4 for 10 against India and did not play in the last 20 games for Lanka against India.