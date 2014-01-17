M Adithyan’s unbeaten 123 (266b, 15x4, 2x6) helped Tamil Nadu post a comfortable 257 for four against Haryana on the first day of the Cooch Behar Trophy U-19 match at IC-Gurunanak College grounds. This was Adithyan’s second century in this tournament.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu U-19 257/4 (K Mukunth 39, M Adithyan 123 no, M Shahrukh Khan 57; Arun Bamal 2/52) vs Haryana U-19.

Vignesh Shines

S Vignesh’s four for 21 helped St Patrick’s beat Don Bosco in the final of the MRF-Don Bosco U-15 cricket meet.

Brief scores: St Patrick’s 147/8 in 30 overs (G Vishvanathan 62; G Hemanth Kumar 4/25) bt Don Bosco 144/8 in 30 overs (G Hemanth Kumar 54; S Vignesh 4/21).