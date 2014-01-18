Cook Must Ask How He Lost a Game They Should Have Won 99 Times Out of 100

Wrong bowlers chosen while clearer instructions were needed from captain in the final five overs

Alastair Cook will have gone back to his hotel room in Brisbane last night (Friday) and gone through every decision that he made during the last 10 overs of Australia's innings.

That was a match that England should have won 99 times out of 100. Australia's last-wicket pair needed 57 to win in six overs and yet England still did not get over the line.

James Faulkner played as good an innings as I have seen in a one-day international but England threw it away. The skills of the England bowlers were not good enough, particularly in the last two or three overs.

It is a harder game with five men in the circle but death bowling has been a problem for England for a while, not just in this series. They did not bowl enough slow bouncers or yorkers outside off stump to protect the short leg-side boundary. They ended up bowling length balls to Faulkner and it was no wonder that they kept disappearing into the stands.

As captain you get plaudits when things go well, but you also have to take the criticism when things go wrong. Alastair will be asking questions of himself about the bowling changes he made and why he did not say something different to help his bowlers deliver their skills better.

Alastair will have gone back to his room and thought about the decisions that he made in those last five overs. He will ask himself whether he said the right things to the team, how did the team respond to him, and he will also ask himself about the decision that he made that led to England losing a match that they appeared to have won.

Alastair will have asked himself whether he should have given Joe Root one more over and should he have told his bowlers to bowl fuller and wider outside off stump to restrict Faulkner's options.

He will ask himself how he did so many things right during the game yet got so many things wrong at the end and how England managed to lose a game inside the last 30 minutes.

If England had got over the line they would have been on the plane to Sydney for tomorrow's third match with the five-match series level at 1-1. Instead they go there 2-0 down and it is going to take a lot to turn that round.

The good thing for Cook is that the next match comes up quickly so he has the chance to learn from the mistakes that he made in Brisbane and put them into practice. During his short captaincy career Alastair will not have found himself in many situations like the one he experienced in Brisbane and he has to learn from it. You need to stay calm and stay controlled and make the right tactical calls to help your bowlers.

I listened to Australia coach Darren Lehmann being interviewed after the match and he admitted that his side had played poorly and that Faulkner's innings had got them out of jail.

Cook will also know that Australia put in a 50 per cent performance and this was England's chance to win their first match against them on this Ashes tour.

Australia came out gung-ho, they gifted England cheap wickets and they did not play as well as they can do or have done up until now.

It required a spectacular innings from Faulkner to get Australia over the line but it is not the first time that he has done that. He did something similar innings against India in Mohali a few months ago and he really does seem to thrive in these no-hope situations.

But that has typified Australia's cricket throughout the Ashes series. In the Tests England regularly had them five down and in a tricky situation. But then Brad Haddin or Steve Smith would come in and get them out of a hole.

That is a sign of a team who are playing in a confident fashion. The coach has got them enjoying their cricket. No matter what situation they are in, they keep on winning, while England, vice versa, only end up losing.

England now face a tough last three matches of this one-day series and it could end up as another 5-0 series whitewash.

But the encouraging signs for England and Cook are the batting of Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler. They are guys who did not play in the Test series so they come into an inexperienced one-day squad with no baggage and they will freshen up a dressing room in which so many players are out of form.

It was good to see Morgan bat with such freedom and it was a reminder of his talent. He has played Test cricket before and he suggested that he is capable of doing so again by playing some strong cricket strokes. He was the positive that came out of a game that England would rather forget.