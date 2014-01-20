Half-centuries by C Harinishanth (90) and M Shah Rukh Khan (64) were the feature of Tamil Nadu’s second innings in the drawn U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match against Haryana. Tamil Nadu, who got the first innings lead, qualified for the semifinals.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu U-19 417 & 333/7 (C Harinishanth 90, M Shah Rukh Khan 64, Washington Sundar 45) drew with Haryana U-19 280.

Cricket Tourney

Cricket Drome and St Patrick’s Hr Sec School will conduct an U-14 inter-school cricket tournament from January 20 to 30 at St Patrick’s grounds. Sixteen schools will take part.

Mohit Bags Crown

Second seed RS Mohit beat No 1 Abhinav Sanjeev 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in the boys U-16 final of the 30th YMCA-TTT junior state ranking tennis tournament.

Other Finals: Boys U-12: VM Sandeep bt S Sharaniyan 6-2, 7-6 (5). U-14: Ogestheyjo bt Yeshwanth Loganathan 6-4, 6-3. U-10: K Krishnapriyan bt Aaron Niranjan 7-5, 7-5. Girls: U-16: Aarthi Murali bt Sharon Samson 7-5, 7-6 (3).

AP Team Wins

AP Civil Services beat Tamil Nadu 2-1 in the SDAT & Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board All India Civil Services tennis tournament.

Other results: Maharashtra bt Uttar Pradesh 2–0; Mizoram bt GNCT Delhi 2–0.