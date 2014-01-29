The Pakistan Cricket Board has refuted the ICC's claim that a radical plan to alter power equations in favour of India, England and Australia has been "unanimously supported" by the governing body's members, stating that it was yet to make up its mind on the matter.

In a press release issued after the ICC's Board meeting in Dubai, the PCB said no decision has been taken with regard to proposed changes in the ICC's power structure as per the 'Position Paper' submitted by the cricket boards of India, Australia and England.

"The PCB clearly stated at the meeting that the guiding principles were subject to PCB's Governing Board's approval.

These matters will be placed before the BOG and thereafter PCB will take its position at the next ICC Board meeting," the release said.

Interestingly, the ICC statement stated that the meetings concluded in Dubai with unanimous support for a set of principles relating to the future structure, governance and financial models of the ICC which were put forward by the 'Big Three' boards. The proposal will now come up for discussion next month.

The ICC statement also stated that the board was in recognition of the need for strong leadership of the ICC, involving leading Members, which will involve BCCI taking a central leadership responsibility.

ICC President Alan Isaac said: "This is an important time for world cricket and it is extremely encouraging that the ICC Board has unanimously supported a set of far-reaching principles that will underpin the long-term prosperity of the global game."

