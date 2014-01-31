Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni today became the fourth fastest batsman to complete 8,000 runs in one-day cricket during the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand here.

The 32-year-old reached the milestone in the 26th over of the match here.

It is a commendable achievement by the wicketkeeper-batsman who comes in lower down the order.

The three men ahead of him in the list are illustrious compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly and West Indian legend Lara, all of whom batted in the top three.

Dhoni has taken 214 innings to touch the landmark.