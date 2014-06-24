CHENNAI: Kunal of Madurai, who finished on eight points with five other, was adjudged champion on a better tie-break score in the St Joseph’s 4th international FIDE rating chess tournament. GM RR Laxman finished second, while Krishna Teja came third. Saranya was the best player in the women’s category with seven points.

Chandra Shines

Chandra Boss’s 5 for 22 helped Sridhar CC beat Nelson SC by six wickets in the final of the Sicgil Trophy, conducted for non-first division teams of the TNCA.

Brief scores: Nelson SC 143 in 30 ovs (C Karthik Kumar 45, Chandra Boss 5/22, K Pradeep Kumar 3/29) lost to Sridhar CC 144/4 in 28.5 ovs (R Ramesh 62, S Padmanaban 46 no).

Cricket Tourney

The TNCA-City schools tournament (U-16) for the C Ramaswamy Trophy will be held in the third week of July. Those born on or after September 1, 1998 are eligible to participate. Entry forms should be submitted by July 2.

Raegan Hits Four

A Raegan’s four goals (23, 33, 36, 38) helped AGORC rout TN Police 5-0 in the St Joseph’s-CFA senior division league football match at JN Stadium. J Merbin (22) got the first goal.

Raja AICF President

PRVenketrama Raja of Ramco Group was unanimously elected president of the All India Chess Federation for the term 2014 to 2017 at its annual general meeting. Tamil Nadu’s V Hariharan is the secretary, while Maharashtra’s Ravindra M Dongre is the treasurer.

Sub-junior Judo

The national sub-junior judo competition will be held in Chennai in October. Mukesh Kumar, president of the Judo Federation of India, expressed satisfaction with things during his recent trip.