The much-awaited hearing on betting and spot fixing scandal in IPL was adjourned on Friday with the Supreme Court posting the case for March 25 when it would take cognisance of its probe panel report indicting BCCI chief N Srinivasan's son-in-law Gurunath Meiyappan in the scam.

A bench headed by Justice A K Patnaik said the case will be heard on non-miscellaneous day as the hearing would take time. It also agreed to consider contents of a sting operation which a news channel wanted to place before it on the scam.

The Supreme Court-appointed committee has said Meiyappan's role in CSK as the team official and his involvement in betting during the IPL matches stands proved.

The report of the committee, headed by former Punjab and Haryana Chief Justice Mukul Mudgal, however, said allegations of fixing against Meiyappan require further investigation and also left it to Supreme Court the issue of conflict of interest against Srinivasan, who heads India Cements that owns CSK.

"The role of Gurunath Meiyappan in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the team official stands proved and the allegations of betting and passing of information against Meiyappan stand proved," said the report of the committee presented to the Supreme Court today.

"However, the allegations of fixing require further investigation," the committee, also comprising Additional Solicitor General N Nagehswar Rao and Assam Cricket Association member Nilay Dutta, had said.

The over 100-page report went into various issues like suspected involvement of six India-capped players in fixing, betting allegations against Rajasthan Royals owners and the need to bring discipline in players.

Under the Franchise Agreement and IPL's anti-corruption code, CSK runs the risk of facing disciplinary action including ban for the acts of Meiyappan, who was its Team Principal, for bringing the game into disrepute.

"The committee is of the view that the material on record clearly indicates that Meiyappan was the face of CSK and the team official of CSK," the report had said, while rejecting Srinivasan's contention that he was merely a cricket enthusiast.