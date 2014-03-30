Australia won the toss and elected to field against India in a Group 2 league match of the ICC World Twenty20.

India have two changes - Shikhar Dhawan is replaced by Ajinkya Rahane and Mohit Sharma takes Mohammad Shami's place in the side.

For Australia Cameron White gets a game in place of James Faulkner.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, Glenn Maxwell, George Bailey (c), Brad Hodge, Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Mitchell Starc, James Muirhead, Doug Bollinger.

India: Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, M S Dhoni (C & wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohit Sharma.