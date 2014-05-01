Flamboyant West Indian batsman Chris Gayle says Royal Challengers Bangalore’s IPL show so far is disappointing, but there is a long way to go.

“Yeah, for sure the performance so far has been disappointing. There has been a dip. But there still is a long way to go and RCB will bounce back,” the slam-bang left-hander and RCB’s star hitter said at a function where he was announced as the Brand Ambassador of Wham mobiles. Asked for his mobile number, Gayle laughed aloud and provided a crisp answer: “Oh, that’s for ladies only”.

Asked if there was any missing link in RCB, Gayle said it was nothing like that. “There is no missing link. Everything is fine. The batting and bowling is fine. It’s just that the team hasn’t clicked. No problem at all. As I said, we have many more games left,” he added. Is the team under any pressure? “There is no pressure on us. Everyone has a role and he will play it. There is no pressure at all,” he said.

On his own fitness, Gayle said he was improving. “My back is okay now. I am feeling fine except for a slight niggle. With two to three more days to go, and more therapy and rehabilitation, I should be fine,” Gayle added. “It will be good to play at home in front of our fans and we hope to do far better now,” said Gayle, who has played just one game for RCB in the UAE leg.

Questions on Sachin Tendulkar’s retirement were still posed. “Yes, we miss Tendulkar a lot, no doubt. He is such a great player and human being. But then everyone has to retire one day and that was his call and we respect that. He is still around the grounds in whatever roles and that is a huge inspiration for all cricketers.”

Bangalore began with two successive wins, but lost the next three to be placed a disappointing fifth in the points table.