With thousands of young fans creating a sea of blue in the Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Vijay Merchant stands at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Indians seemed to have found some form pricing out a couple of King’s XI Punjab batsmen early in their first home match of IPL 7.

After 10 overs, the visitors – who won the toss and opted to field – huffed and puffed to 70 for 2. While Cheteshwar Pujara looked in superb touch during his 18-ball 19, playing a few classy cover drives, his teammates could not come to terms with the Mumbai attack in the first half of their innings.

After opening partner Virender Sehwag was run out for a solitary run in the third over off a direct hit from Rohit Sharma, Pujara raised hopes of that one big T-20 knock he has been looking for, but his own penchant for the cover drive cut short his stay. Corey Anderson had his man after being greeted by a four.

“Mad Max” Glenn Maxwell came in at four, but his efforts at big hits mostly failed to find the middle of the bat, as the hosts varied their pace and line. On the one occasion that Malinga missed his length though, he pulled him for a six.