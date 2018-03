HYDERABAD: Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat against India in the third cricket one-dayer here today.

India made one change to the side, bringing Dhawal Kulkarni to replace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

For Sri Lanka, Suraj Randiv and Dhammika Prasad are out, making way for Chaturanga de Silva and Nuwan Kulasekara.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Wriddhimaan Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (c), Kusal Perera, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene, Ashan Priyanjan, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Kulasekara, Seekkug Prasanna, Lahiru Gamage, Chaturanga de Silva.

