RANCHI: With the series already in pocket, the Indian team management has decided to rest senior batsman Suresh Raina for the fifth and final ODI, here tomorrow.



"For tomorrow's game, we don't have Suresh available," India assistant coach Sanjay Bangar told reporters on the eve of their fifth ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex here.

"He is being rested. Everybody else is available for selection from the squad we had in the last match (in Kolkata)," the assistant coach added.

Raina's unavailability would mean that India would now have a 13-member squad and it's quite likely that attacking Maharashtra batsman Kedar Jadhav will make his international debut.

"Obviously, the boys who have missed out or have not got an opportunity so far, will have a very good chance to play tomorrow. Everybody is getting opportunities more or less."

Jadhav, who came into the limelight with a 29-ball 50 for Delhi Daredevils on his IPL debut, was seen having an extended session at the nets today and paying attention to head coach Duncan Fletcher.

Incidentally, the leading wicket-taker in the series, Umesh Yadav did not bowl at the three-hour net session today.

Yadav was seen throwing the 'medicine ball' to strengthen his back muscles and it's likely that the India's pace spearhead may make way for Karnataka seamer R Vinay Kumar in another likely change.

In another highlight of the day's practice, Stuart Binny was seen opening the proceedings coming ahead of their regular top-order batsmen, as the India all-rounder looked quite focussed on the training session.

Binny, who claimed two wickets during the Eden Gardens win, also bowled for quite a long time before being given some stretching session by the physio.

In fact, stand-in skipper Virat Kohli was also absent along with Raina as Indians trained under coach Fletcher and his two assistants in Bangar and Bharati Arun in a relaxed manner.

Fresh from his world record 264 at Eden Gardens, Rohit Sharma was the last to pad up as he chose only to face gentle throw-downs from the thrower equipment, something that lasted for more than an hour.

Robin Uthappa, who has been in and out of the side despite his sizzling show with the Kolkata Knight Riders, was also seen going full guns at the practice session.

Uthappa batted in both the pace and spin bowling nets and then took throw-ins, something that lasted for more than an hour. Powered by Rohit's world record knock, India set Sri Lanka 404 for five and went on to register a 153-run victory to take a 4-0 lead in five-ODI series.