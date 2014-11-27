SHARJAH: The second day's play in the third and final test between Pakistan and New Zealand has been suspended on news of the tragic death of Australian batsman Phillip Hughes.

Both the Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket will discuss how to proceed with the decisive test after the news that 25-year-old Hughes died on Thursday, two days after being struck in the head by a cricket ball during a domestic first-class match.

Pakistan scored a strong 281-3 with opening batsman Mohammad Hafeez set to resume on 178 and captain Misbah-ul-Haq not out on 38.

Pakistan leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by 248 runs and forcing out a draw last week.