Chat With Lloyd, Richards Gave Me Confidence: Samuels

A chat with legendaries a day before the match gave confidence and helped to score the career-best equalling unbeaten 126-run knock says Marlon Samuels.

Published: 09th October 2014 11:36 AM

By PTI

KOCHI: All-rounder Marlon Samuels, who smashed a match-winning century against India in the first ODI, said a chat with legendary Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards a day before the match gave him confidence and helped him to score his career-best equalling unbeaten 126-run knock here.

The Caribbeans, who were on the verge of boycotting the ODI, rode on Samuels' career-best equalling knock to post 321for six and then shot out the Indians for 197 in 41 to register the 124-run convincing win yesterday and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

"I had a long talk with both Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Viv Richards a day before. I always seek suggestions from them.

They have not become legends over night. They always give positive suggestions which gives me confidence," Samuels said at the post-match press conference at the Nehru Stadium.

Samuels said he was happy to carry on his rich form from the Caribbean Premier League into the series.

"I struck form in the Caribbean Premier League ans since then I am in top gear. I am happy that I had played well and my team won the match," he said.

Samuels also had words of appreciation for Denesh Ramdin (61) with whom he shared 165 runs for the fourth wicket to set the platform for the imposing total after being asked to bat.

"I am in good form and Denesh was also rotating the strike well. Our plan was to get at least six runs an over and our running between the wickets was also very good. Everything worked well for both of us," he said.

Samuels, however, refused to accept that he has struck form at the right time ahead of next year's World Cup.

"I do not think it has come at the right moment. I do not believe in such things. I am more bothered about doing well for my country. I must continue this form," he said.

