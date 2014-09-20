MOHALI: From Ricky Ponting to Mitchell Johnson and Michael Clarke, Australians have never been reluctant to skip the Indian Premier League to concentrate on their international career. Mitchell Marsh was the latest to join the list, as he wanted to be in the “right place” before the World Cup next year.

Marsh has tasted IPL, as part of Deccan Chargers and Pune Warriors, but didn’t put up his name in the auction list for IPL-7 to ready his game for reviving his international career. “Over the last 12 months, I have worked really hard. I have improved certain areas of my game and that has given me great confidence to go out and play with natural flair. The biggest challenge of modern-day sport is that you should be able to adjust quickly between formats. We play all-year round, so learning to adapt is the key and I’m working on that. Having a year off from the IPL was great for precisely this reason. It was the best decision I have ever taken,” said Marsh, who scored a blistering 86 not out in an ODI against South Africa last month.

Despite producing many match-winners in the last couple of decades, Australia never had a genuine pace-bowling all-rounder in recent times. After the 2005 Ashes, then captain Ponting said how much an all-rounder like Andrew Flintoff can value-add. They tried Shane Watson and James Faulkner, but they haven’t delivered.

Hence, there has been hype around Marsh since his Under-19 days. That he is the son of former Australian heavyweight Geoff Marsh and younger brother of Shaun has only swelled the expectations on the 22-year-old. But Marsh doesn’t consider that a baggage. “Cricket has been in the family. It’s more a case of outside expectations than internal. We are lucky that we are able to play cricket. I have learnt to deal with that and I have certainly enjoyed that,” said Marsh.

Even his Perth Scorchers coach Justin Langer believes the right-hander has come of age and is the right time for him to launch his career. “He is still a young guy. He has got three-four years of first-class experience behind him. I felt before the tri-series that it was time for him to shine. This is the time for him to step up. He knows that he is a matured man now and he has been learning his game on and off the field. Hopefully, he can continue to reward himself and when that happens, Australian cricket too will be in the right place,” noted Langer on his ward.

Marsh is making his third trip to India with the Scorchers. After two disappointing expeditions, he expects them to go the distance. “There is a good feeling in the squad that we probably have the best squad that we so far had in the Champions League. And all the young guys have experience playing at this level. We are readier than ever before,” added Marsh, who idolises Jacques Kallis.

