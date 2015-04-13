NEW DELHI: Despite 11 losses in a row for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, spinner Imran Tahir feels the team was playing good cricket and will end up on the winning side very soon. Even after posting a challenging 184/3, the Jean-Paul Duminy-led side were beaten by Rajasthan Royals.

“We were in a good position, I don’t know where we went wrong. It is such a small target in T20 cricket, you can see even the guys coming at number nine and 10 can bat. I think it was a great team effort by them. They really played well. From us we have just been a little short on luck,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“In this game and the previous one we proved that we have played really good cricket but it’s been a small margin of loss. We are hoping for good results. I know my comments may not justify the 11 straight losses but we are truly happy with the way we played,” said Tahir. Delhi lost their opening match to Chennai Super Kings by a single run but Tahir insisted that it’s just a matter of time before they get into winning ways and praised RR for playing a good game.

“We are not lacking in confidence because of the losses. We are playing good cricket, may be just short of luck. Our aim is to get two points and I am sure with the way we are playing, we are going to get them soon. And a win certainly will make a big difference and make us more confident,” Tahir said.

“If the last ball had given just a single, then I would have given different comments now. It happens.”

Hero hails team

New Delhi: Coming into prominence after his match-winning rearguard action against Daredevils, 19-year-old all-rounder Deepak Hooda credited Rajasthan Royals and mentor Rahul Dravid for his success. “RR have played a part in it. They trusted me and I am just happy to repay their trust,” he said.