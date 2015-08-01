CHENNAI:Speaking about Sachin Tendulkar’s genius, Sunil Gavaskar often referred to his ability to learn, determination to not repeat mistakes and most importantly, the zeal to capitalise if given a second opportunity.

On a none too threatening pitch against an average attack showing signs of frustration in the third session, India A batsmen frittered away starts to stay precariously placed. With a day remaining in the second and final four-day match against Australia A, the hosts were 53 ahead with four second-innings wickets standing.

Abhinav Mukund, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Naman Ojha failed to carry on after getting starts. Abhinav Mukund and Cheteshwar Pujara started in earnest, avoided risks and left almost everything outside off stump. Pujara chopped Gurinder Sandhu through slips and looked confident.

However, instead of making most of a dropped catch, Pujara lost concentration and reacted late to Abhinav’s call for single to be run out at the striker’s end.

This brought in Virat Kohli, who got a rousing welcome from the crowd. From the first ball the Test skipper looked purposeful and played on the front foot with relish. Timed beautifully and picking gaps, he sent Gurinder Sandhu’s fuller deliveries to the cover fence twice to show his class. Kohli played all his shots in front of the wicket and handled spinners Stephen O’Keefe and Ashton Agar well. At times, he did not reach the pitch of the ball, but had time to adjust and whip O’Keefe to the cover fence. He and Abhinav were cautious against Marcus Stoinis, who was maintaining an accurate wicket-to-wicket line.

Kohli swept Stephen O’Keefe once and the timing was not up to his standards. He had expressed willingness to practise it before the Sri Lanka trip, but more than this shot, playing on the back foot was his problem.

While playing back, he was not getting right behind the line. At times, he was playing away from the body. This flaw was analysed by the visitors during lunch and soon after, Kohli fell to their plan. While rocking back, he stayed away from the line of a straighter ball from O’Keefe and was bowled.

In contrast, Iyer was brilliant on the back foot and his square cuts and square drives off Sandhu left fielders gasping for breath. No wonder that he often says square drive is his favourite shot. The same shot proved to be his undoing. Approaching 50, Iyer was careful and taking singles. But on 49 he went for an ambitious square drive and missed the line and was bowled, with O’Keefe being the bowler again.

Scoreboard

India A (1st innings) 135.

Australia A (1st innings, overnight 329/9) O’Keefe (not out) 6, Fekete c Kohli b Pragyan 10, Extras (b 1, lb 8, w 1, nb 5) 15, Total (all out; 107.5 overs) 349. Fall of wickets: 1-111, 2-123, 3-123, 4-230, 5-258, 6-279, 7-282, 8-320, 9-328, 10-349. Bowling: Thakur 11-2-37-0, Aaron 15-5-41-0, Pragyan 34.5-2-107-4, Aparajith 25-5-86-5, Gopal 22-2-69-1.

India A (2nd innings) Abhinav c Bancroft 59, Pujara (run out) 11, Kohli b O’Keefe 45, Karun c Khawaja b Sandhu 31, Shreyas b O’Keefe 49, Naman c Khawaja b O’Keefe 30, Aparajith (not out) 28, Gopal (not out) 0, Extras (b 4, lb 3, w 1, nb 1) 9, Total (6 wickets; 83 overs) 267. Fall of wickets 1-19, 2-82, 3-134, 4-204, 5-210, 6-257. Bowling: Sandhu 18-1-74-1, Fekete 10-4-14-0, Stoinis 11-5-12-0, O’Keefe 28-7-53-3, Agar 16-0-71-1.