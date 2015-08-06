NOTTINGHAM: Stuart Broad took two wickets in a sensational first over of the fourth Ashes Test at Trent Bridge to spark an Australia collapse to 21 for five on Thursday.

Broad needed just three balls in the first over of the match on his Nottinghamshire home ground to take his 300th Test wicket when opener Chris Rodgers, on nought, edged to Cook at first slip.

It was the first duck of Rogers's 46-innings career in Test cricket.

Four balls later, Steven Smith (six) squared up and aiming legside, was held by Joe Root at third slip.

Mark Wood, replacing the injured James Anderson -- England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker -- then reduced Australia to 10 for three.

Wood struck just two balls into the second over when David Warner, Rogers' fellow left-handed opener, was caught behind by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler off the inside edge by a sharply moving delivery that cut back off the pitch.

Rogers and Wood became the first Australia openers to both fall for ducks in an Ashes Test innings since Arthur Morris and Jack Moroney at Brisbane in 1950.

Top-order batsman Shaun Marsh, brought in to replace dropped younger brother Mitchell, then fell for a duck when he was caught in the slips by Ian Bell off Broad.And the 29-year-old Broad then made it four wickets for six runs in 11 balls when Adam Voges (one) was brilliantly caught one-handed by diving fifth slip Ben Stokes to leave Australia 21 for five in the fifth over.

Victory in this match will see England, 2-1 up in the five-Test series, regain the Ashes.