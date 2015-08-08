Beating Australia, like childbirth, gets quicker and easier every time. At Cardiff, England won in four days, at Edgbaston at tea on day three, while they are on course to wrap up the fourth Investec Test, and the Ashes, by lunch on day three.

In a total of 14 days of cricket, therefore, England will have turned the age-old rivalry on its head. Last time Australia won 5-0. This time, should the Kia Oval have any life, the result will not simply be 3-1 but 4-1 - and never before have England won four Tests in an Ashes series in England - because Australia's batting has been reduced by England's outstanding seamers from rabble to rubble.

Since the Ashes were created 133 years ago, Australians have worn the baggy green cap with pride, but the lack of fight in their batsmen since their collapse at Edgbaston - when James Anderson ran through their first innings - has been startling. Their traditional, awe-inspiring, emblem has been replaced by the soggy green. After England had extended their overnight lead by 117 runs before declaring, and Chris Rogers and David Warner had offered some spirited resistance in a century opening stand, Australia disintegrated yet again.

Stuart Broad, canonised after his eight for 15 as a great bowler, bowled like one, but most of the wickets fell to Ben Stokes, whose drought of wickets ended in a flash-flood of five. In the two sessions

after lunch, England took nine wickets, although two were disallowed because Mark Wood and Steve Finn overstepped the line.

Ashes series are like dominoes - once one player falls, the rest of his team can go in a heap - and, in the last two Tests, Australia have lost 37 wickets in only 196 overs. One wicket every five overs, and a single partnership of note, that by Rogers and Warner: it has become a soggy, and sorry, green cap.

Next weekend the tourists will have a three-day game at Northampton, but like the three other practice games on their tour, it will be against the reserve pace attack of a second division county - not the best preparation for facing Broad and his cohorts on a pitch nibbling around, and for sorting out such fundamental issues as Steve Smith's slap-dashness, or Shaun Marsh's heavy-handedness, or Michael Clarke's apparently terminal decline. Some of England's batting has been brittle, notably when Mitchell Starc has pitched the ball up and swung it, but it has a depth that Australia can only envy. Given the fluency of the strokeplay of Broad, now that his batting has been reconstructed, and Mark Wood, England's tail begins at 11; Australia's at No?4.

Joe Root, having touched the sublime on the first evening, never got going again and was caught behind, edging Starc, but Wood did a fine impersonation of Root's cover-driving. Stokes had plenty of energy left for bowling as he was strangled down the leg side, and Jos Buttler bowled through the gate by Starc's inswinger, but Moeen Ali and Broad added 58 with contemptuous ease.Josh Hazlewood's one over with the second new ball cost 20, thanks to Moeen's straight drives and Broad's hook for six.

Flair has not only entered England's batting since the introduction of the new regime in May, but the captaincy, too. Cook's list of Imaginative Declarations was, before this series, as lengthy as Australia's list of Forward Defensive Strokes during it, but here he was, waving his last pair in to give the Australians three unexpected overs before lunch.

Broad's second over, before the break, was even better than anything he had bowled on the first morning: four balls out of six, from round the wicket, seamed and snorted past Warner's outside edge. But, like Root, and everybody bar Bradman, nobody is allowed to succeed too much for too long, so when Warner, on 10, finally got a bat on Broad, Cook at first slip dropped it.

Ian Bell soon dropped another slip chance that was catchable - the chances that were to go to Buttler off Moeen's bowling and Lyth off Finn's were pretty theoretical. Wood then had Rogers, on 47, caught superbly well by Root at third slip - he needed footwork as well as handiwork - and it was a no-ball.

On the first morning England did not need vocal support, but they did on the second afternoon as these opportunities were missed. Which made the performance of Stokes all the more impressive: he grabbed the ball and by means of swing, and a force of personality, which had echoes of Ian Botham, he forced the Australian batting to crack into its familiar fissure.

Root's catch far to his left at third slip to dismiss Rogers was up there with Stokes's to dismiss Adam

Voges in Australia's first innings and Smith's to dismiss Moeen: one-handed, one-out-of-10 (for catchability), miracles. Rogers had been spared by Wood and Finn but Stokes, like Broad, bowled round the wicket to disorientate him.

Warner, Smith and Marsh decided on a contest for the title of Australia's slowest learner. Warner top-edged his paddle-scoop again; Smith went one better and established himself as undisputedly the world's No?1 for chasing wide balls, driving to the short cover-point placed for the purpose; and Marsh came up with his usual combination of the hardest of hands and softest of dismissals. Voges revealed a revolutionary tactic - leaving the ball outside off stump, as Clarke had failed to do - but Stokes fooled Peter

Nevill into leaving an inswinger, and had Johnson caught at first slip. It was the 13th Australian dismissal to a catch behind the wicket, with one or two more no doubt to follow.