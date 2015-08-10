Australia just did not adapt to English conditions — and it looked like they did not want to either, which was curious and cost them the Ashes. It went wrong for them in every department. We have seen them play well only once and that was on a Lord’s pitch that was close to Australian conditions.

Elsewhere, they were found wanting with both bat and ball while England played superbly.

Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc are swing bowlers rather than seamers, who usually do the damage in England. I expected Josh Hazlewood to fill that role but he will be disappointed with the way he bowled here. It looked like he too tried to swing it. He was running in from an angled run-up and trying to slide his fingers under the ball to bowl outswing – but his strength is hitting the seam on a good length.

When bowling well, he has a straighter run-up, goes through the crease, hits the pitch hard getting bounce and a little bit of swing. But he lost his bounce. Early in my career, a lot of people told me I had to have a consistent outswinger to be successful at Test level. So I started swinging it and got away from the reason why I was picked in the first place.

In a Test match against England at The Gabba in 1994, I swung it but took none for 101 and was dropped for the next three games. It was a good learning experience. I went back to the reason why I was picked in the first place – and Josh is in a similar position now. Hopefully, he can come back because he has huge potential.

On the batting side, we relied far too much on the top three. Chris Rogers batted really well and it was evident from how he handled the conditions that he has played more cricket in the UK than in Australia. David Warner wants to dominate and score. Sometimes it works, other times it does not and that makes it hard to be consistent in difficult conditions.

Steve Smith has had a great Australian season but, like many others, he was too aggressive with his batting. He was keen to get out there and take the bowling on instead of waiting for the ball to come to him, which is how you tend to bat in England on seaming wickets.

It is the Australian way to meet the ball but they have to come up with a new way to win here in 2019. Yet it is hard for players to gain experience of English conditions. With the IPL these days and the packed international schedule, there is no time for them to play county cricket. In previous eras, Australia would come to England and play against each county side. Tours lasted for four months so there was a chance to find form. But now tours are short, county opposition is not very strong so it is harder to get yourself out of a rut.

Perhaps we are also seeing the impact of T20 cricket on Test match batting.