KRISHNAGIRI (WAYANAD):India A are staring at defeat as South Africa A’s Dane Piedt taught them a lesson in spin bowling on the penultimate day of their first unofficial Test at KCA Wayanad Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Set a target of 444, the hosts were 73 for two on Day 3, with Piedt proving the main adversary again. Earlier, the batsmen had failed to weather his off-breaks and were bundled out for 204. Deciding against imposing follow-on, the Proteas made 105 before declaring.

Piedt said he enjoyed bowling so much that he wishes to “take this wicket back home to South Africa”. Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was in awe of the spinner, praising his ability to “pitch the ball again and again the right areas.”

Having dismissed both openers the previous day, Piedt struck in his first over trapping Karun Nair in front and was in the thick of things throughout. It was not long before he accounted for Ankush Bains and Axar Patel to complete his eighth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, on a wicket that Indian spinners had failed to take advantage of.

Iyer said the way Piedt varied pace made things difficult for his team. “He’s flighting the ball, and bowling flat, getting a lot of turn. He’s one of the better spinners I’ve faced.”

Captain Ambati Rayudu was the only one to offer resistance but departed one short of fifty, caught at gully off left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj. Surprisingly, South Africa A decided against follow-on and Rayudu started bowling with Patel, perhaps encouraged by the success of Piedt. However, there was no respite as Reeza Hendricks, who scored 50 in first innings, recorded another.

“I tried to bowl a little quicker. The pace was better for the surface. Bowling at good pace in consistent areas was always going to pose some threat,” said Piedt on how they were more effective than the Indians. “I also bowled a couple of carrom balls and top spinners to puzzle batsmen.”

Indians faltered in the second innings too, as Jiwanjot Singh was run out. Abhinav Mukund and Rayudu steadied the ship somewhat. “It’s going to be a tough day for us, but a day that can be good if we save the match,” said Iyer. That said, keeping an impressive attack at bay on a deteriorating wicket will take some doing.

Scoreboard

South Africa A 542.

India A (overnight 122/3): Rayudu c Paterson b Maharaj 46, Nair lbw Piedt 9, Vijay lbw Paterson 3, Bains c De Kock b Piedt 5, Patel c & b Piedt 12, Yadav c De Bruyn b Maharaj 1, Mithun (run out) 0, Pandey (not out) 13. Extras (b 4, lb 2) 6. Total (all out, 66.3 overs) 204. Fall of wickets: 3-122, 4-147, 5-164, 6-177, 7-179, 8-191, 9-191. Bowling: Parnell 16-5-44-1, Paterson 16-3-56-1, Piedt 24-3-88-5, Maharaj 10.3-4-13-2.

South Africa A: Hendricks b Patel 61, Van Zyl (not out) 38, De Bruyn (not out) 5. Extras (b 1) 1. Total (1 wicket, declared in 35 overs) 105. Fall of wickets: 1-95. Bowling: Mithun 3-1-20-0, Patel 15-5-37-1, Yadav 12-4-25-0, Pandey 2-0-10-0, Nair 3-0-12-0.

India A: Jiwanjot (run out) 1, Abhinav (batting) 32, Bains b Maharaj 27, Rayudu (batting) 13. Total (for 2 wickets, 28 overs) 73. Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-43. Bowling: Parnell 3-0-19-0, Paterson 4-0-12-0, Maharaj 11-5-24-1, Piedt 10-5-18-0.