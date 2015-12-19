BENGALURU: Defending champions Karnataka bowed out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, despite a 207-run win over Jammu and Kashmir here on Friday. Meanwhile, Gujarat defeated Kerala by seven wickets to qualify for quarterfinals, along with Jharkhand, from Group B.

Jharkhand topped the table with 20 points, while Gujarat also logged 20 points, but placed second on inferior net run-rate. They thus knocked Karnataka out of the tournament, despite the holders and hosts scoring a massive 207-run win over Jammu & Kashmir.

After being sent packing from the Ranji Trophy in the group stages, Karnataka, who had won both tournaments over the past two years as part of their historic consecutive treble-winning seasons, had to endure another embarrassment here.

Karnataka’s aggression came far too late in the day as they posted a mammoth 349 against a hapless J&K, as C M Gautam slammed a century, but despite their victory, could only finish third with 16 points.