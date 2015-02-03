The first World Cup under lights with white balls was mo­­re of a haze of blues for India, who sported that colour for the first time in cricket’s quadrennial carnival. Two wins and a washout in eight meant Mohammed Azharuddin’s team failed to cross the league stage in the only edition of the event where all played all with the top four advancing.

The headline of a marathon trip Down Under including five Tests (0-4) and tri-series before the World Cup was Sachin Tendulkar. Not yet 19, he showed traces of greatness in a Test century at Perth and even though the batting failed, marked his first appearance on the big stage with 283 in seven innings. The Man-of-the-Match winning 54 not out against Pakistan being one of his three half-centuries. Only the skipper fared better with 332.

Talent above apprehension, it was a test of adaptation he scored full marks in. “An Indian won’t find things normal in Australia on his first trip. It’s not just the bounce and pace. The grounds are bigger, making it harder to accumulate runs. There was expectation and the way Sachin batted through three-and-a-half months showed a great was in the making. The Perth century was obviously special. He rose to the occasion and won close games,” recalls Venkatapathy Raju.

With injury allowing Ravi Shastri two matches, Raju played seven for five wickets and an economy rate of 4.31. If that was decent in Australia and New Zealand for a left-arm spinner, Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar and Javagal Srinath on his first trip too did commendably. Batting bugged and after falling nine short of 236 in the op­­ener against England where Ian Botham got Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, India ma­­naged a highest of 234. The event saw ten 250-plus totals in 39 matches. Kris Srikka­­n­th was the constant in four opening pairs tried out, featuring Kapil in two matches. Shastri was the only other batsman to hit a 50. In the middle-order, Sanjay Ma­­n­­jrekar, Kambli, a rookie Ajay Jadeja or Pravin Amre failed to contribute consistently.

“Playing four Tests and bowling long spells helped me figure out what to do. And there was no power play! Conditions suited quicker bowlers and as a bowling unit, we did what we could. But the long tour took its toll. We didn’t do well in the matches preceding the World Cup and after two narrow defeats a­­nd the washout agai­­n­­st Sri Lanka (second match), couldn’t combine as a team, apart from the Pakis­­t­­an game. Most of the batsmen were not in good nick and we ended up in situations where nothing cli­cked,” said Raju.

A member of the squad also in the next World Cup, Raju saw how close it could get. Needing four off the last ball of a topsy-turvy third match against Australia in Brisbane, Srinath swung Tom Moody. There was premature jubilation, a catch dropped and late realisation that runs had to be run! After having lost precious seconds thinking the ball would clear the fielder on the fence, Raju failed to make his ground at the striker’s end, leading to a one-run heartbreak.

“It was very windy and looked as if Srinath’s hit was going for six. I ran towards him celebrating. But the ball didn’t travel enough, Steve Waugh dropped the catch and by the time we realised, it was too late,” said Raju of the match, where Kiran More had revived hopes in a dramatic last over when the chase looked as good as over after Azhar and Manjrekar were run out. India won the next two against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, but defeats against West Indies, New Zealand and South Africa meant they ended the trip with few but significant positives.

Coloured Clothes

For the first time in the history of World Cups, coloured clothes was used. It had been a regular feature in Australia, when Kerry Packer introduced it during the World Series. Inspired by that, Cup organisers ordered coloured kits. The nine participating sides had the same pattern but colours varied. India’s navy blue and New Zealand’s grey outfit were a major hit among viewers.

Welcome Back South Africa

It was supposed to be an eight-team event. But after Nelson Mandela spoke to the authorities, South Africa made their entry into the cricketing world in the post-apartheid era. Despite spending nearly two decades in isolation, the Proteas showed they belonged to the top level as they unleashed world-class talents like Allan Donald, Jonty Rhodes, Brian McMillan. They defeated Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, India and Zimbabwe and won many a heart before the rain-rule put an end to their campaign in the semifinals against England.

Two White Balls

For the first time ever, white balls were used in the mega event. To make things tougher for batsmen, two new balls were used from either end. Star of the tournament Wasim Akram said he struggled to control the white ball as it swung more than the red one. Swing bowlers thrived in the tournament and Akram rounded off the event with two magical deliveries to give Pakistan their first and only World Cup.

Rain Rule

Among the many innovations tried out in the World Cup, the rain rule drew very few admirers. The rule formed by experts like Richie Benaud stated when a rain interrupted, in the second innings the reduction in the target was to be proportionate to the lowest scoring overs of the side batting first. This rule created a lot of confusion including a farcical situation in the second semifinal (below).

Day-Night cricket

Again in a first, England and India played the first day-and-night match in the World Cup at Perth. It gave the sub-continent viewers a chance to watch the game in the afternoon instead of early morning wake-up calls. With the white ball swinging more under the lights, it made life difficult for the side chasing. Large number of fans turned out and soon, most countries shifted to day-night fixtures.