Vaishnavi Best in Two Events

CHENNAI: V Vaishnavi of SBOA won the junior and senior titles at the CIALFO-Joola Republic Day Cup inter-school meet organised by SDAT-AKG academy.

Winners: Girls, sub-jr: Shreya Shivakumar (Sri Sankara). Jr: V Vaishnavi (SBOA). Sr: V Vaishnavi (SBOA). Boys, sub-jr: Anuj Mahipal (Bhavans). Jr: P Deenadayalan (St Joseph’s). Sr: P Deenadayalan (St Joseph’s).

College Cricket

Guru Nanak beat RKM Vivekananda by 10 wickets in the final of the Pavit Singh Nayar memorial inter-college T20 tournament. Former India spinner M Venkataramana gave away prizes.

RKM Vivekananda 106 (J Vignesh 3-23, K Kiran Kashyap 3-14) lost to Guru Nanak 107/0 in 13.2 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 73 no). MoM: J Vignesh. Best batsman: M Shahrukh Khan. Best bowler: K Kiran Kashyap. Best all-rounder: B Rahul (Guru Nanak). Best player: M Adithyan (RKM Vivekananda). Best fielder: R Sathyanarayan (Guru Nanak). Best keeper: J Jerome (RKM Vivekananda).

St Joseph’s Win

St Joseph’s CoE with 38 points won the women’s championship in the Tamil Nadu inter-engineering sports 2015 (TIES 2015) at Sairam Engineering College.

Santhome Champs

B Sai Sudarshan’s unbeaten 56 helped Santhome MHSS beat PS Senior SSS in the final of the Don Bosco-Pallava Granite U-14 meet.