CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Even those not fond of N Srinivasan’s ways didn’t find anything wrong with him chairing the February 8 BCCI working committee meeting in Chennai. The Cricket Association of Bihar secretary was prompt in sensing something wrong and on Monday, the Supreme Court lent credence to his objection by criticising Srinivasan.

Replying to Aditya Verma’s contempt petition, the bench of Justices T S Thakur and F M I Kallifulla observed Srinivasan shouldn’t have done that, without issuing a contempt notice to Srinivasan. His lawyer Kapil Sibal sought time till Friday to take instruction and apprise the court of his stand.

“We found clear conflict of interest in his case. Therefore, he can’t contest elections. He shouldn’t have participated in the meeting. We shouldn’t be seen running after him. The spirit of our judgement is he’s found in conflict of interest. We’re not happy,” the bench said.

When advocate Nalini Chidambaram, representing Verma, sought initiation of contempt proceedings, the bench said though Srinivasan’s position was “vulnerable, we don’t want this to become acrimonious.”

Chidambaram said there was no ambiguity in the order and as on date, Srinivasan was disqualified from participating in BCCI affairs and senior vice-president Shivlal Yadav was asked to take charge. Sibal argued the meeting was held only to fix the date for the annual general meeting. “He’s a responsible person. There’s a whole body of people who have enormous confidence in him,” he said.

“These things can’t go beyond a point,” the bench said. “Srinivasan might have done great service to the game. But after our judgement, his position is vulnerable. We don’t want it to become a slinging match,” it said and posted the matter for further hearing on February 27.