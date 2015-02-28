Home Sport Cricket

Hyderabadi Spice: UAE Manager Mazhar Relishes Indian Connection

Published: 28th February 2015

HYDERABAD: In a rare coincidence, when two-time champions India take on rookies UAE at Perth in a World Cup Group B match on Saturday, the managers of the respective sides hail from one city and that is Hyderabad. Former Test off-spinner Arshad Ayub and UAE manager Mazhar Khan both hail from this place. Incidentally, 56-year-old Ayub is the second Hyderabadi to be appointed manager of an Indian World Cup team after PR Man Singh, who was manager for the 1983 and 1987 teams.

TIME.jpgSixty three-year-old Mazhar Khan was a wicketkeeper-batsman and played for Lingampally Cricket Club in the Hyderabad league, before migrating to UAE way back in the 70s and rising through the ranks of UAE cricket. He was conferred a Lifetime Service Award for his “exceptional performance and services” by the International Cricket Council (ICC) four years ago.

timee.jpgThe 51-year-old has donned many roles for UAE cricket. He captained the Air India Sports Club in Dubai in the early 1990s, and played a strong administrative role in developing and promoting cricket in that country. He was also director of ICC’s executive board and director of Asian Cricket’s executive board.

Mazhar, in an e-mail interview, said his team was looking forward to meeting the Indian team. “It’s a moment of joy and pride. I learnt and played in Hyderabad before migrating to UAE. Today, it’s a rare instance when two managers are from the same city,” he said.

timeee.JPGMazhar added that he was proud of his team’s achievements in the World Cup so far. “Despite most of the players being 9 to 5 employees, they made sure to assemble for Aaqib Javed’s coaching camp religiously. Javed has imbibed the importance of fitness, and they qualified for this World Cup as the only team made up of amateurs,” he noted.

TIME TO.JPGThere is another Hyderabadi connection in Chitrala Sudhaker Sudhama, who is the physio of the UAE team. Sudhaker has been looking after the team’s fitness and rehabilitation for the last ten years, before which, he had a stint as physio of the Andhra Ranji team.

