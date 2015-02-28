While I sit down to write this piece, South Africa have crushed West Indies and once again the magic bat of AB de Villiers has shown the world why he continues to be a special player in world cricket. It is amazing how teams batting first have posed too much threat to teams batting second and have out-batted them in this World Cup.

When I say this, I bring India into the picture. As much as we have been enormously happy in the World Cup, so far, I would really want to see India put up such performance when they lose the toss and it is bound to happen at some stage.

Against South Africa, India had more than a perfect game and what has stood out, not just for Indian fans but for the entire cricketing public, is the way they have played and their intensity on the field. It looks a completely different team than what I had seen in the tri-series. I am happy and I am also surprised. If India can play like this, why did they struggle so much in the tri-series and overseas tours in general? The Indian management and captain must find an answer to this because that will help them over a period of time, especially when they start touring abroad again.

That the Indian batsmen have scored 300 runs is not the only satisfying thing. It’s also the purpose with which the bowlers have defended the total that has raised hopes that this team can go the distance. As much as I am backing India to go the distance, one must understand that it is still a long way. Irrespective of where the teams finish in the group, in the quarterfinals, all teams have the capability to beat each other on their day.

India is to play UAE at Perth. I don’t take any games lightly but the conditions in Perth would be tough for both teams. Even quality players struggle on pitches with pace and bounce and it will not be easy to bat, especially for UAE, who play the sport after work and a lot of them will find it difficult to handle the bounce. They might just get a bit of respite due to Mohammed Shami’s injury. But they will have to deal with an out-and-out fast bowler in Umesh Yadav. There are talks about experimenting against UAE, but such things don’t happen in a World Cup.

There is one more big game on Saturday, between Australia and New Zealand. It will be the game to watch as both are equally good. Some say New Zealand are the favourites but when I look at the Australian side, with match-winners amidst them, I am a bit tilted to Australia. New Zealand have Brendon McCullum, who has taken his game to new heights, but in David Warner, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Australia have quite a few McCullums. They are bolstered by the return of all-rounder James Faulkner.