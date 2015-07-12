India Post 271/8 Against Zimbabwe in Second ODI

IANS By

HARARE: India's openers Murali Vijay and skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a slow but structured innings to help India reach 271/8 in 50 overs against Zimbabwe in the second of their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Harare Sports Club here on Sunday.

Vijay struck 72 runs off 95 balls while Rahane scored 63 off 83 to help the visitors reach a decent total.

For Zimbabwe, Neville Madziva (4/49) was the pick of the bowlers.