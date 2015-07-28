CHENNAI: The BCCI on Monday released the schedule for the South Africa series, the beginning of a long chain of matches on home soil. Irony is, there is no clarity on coaches. The three deputies are likely to get long-term contracts, but it’s still not known what will happen to team director Ravi Shastri and whether there will be a coach.

What’s known at the moment is Shastri will be in charge when the team leaves for Sri Lanka on August 3 and the high-profile three-member cricket advisory committee will soon recommend a coach’s name. If a coach is appointed, in what capacity or whether Shastri will continue is among the questions doing the rounds without an answer.

Even in a body where simple questions can sometimes take time, this dillydallying in appointing long-term coaches is surprising. The Sri Lanka trip is the third one after the World Cup where coaches have been appointed on a temporary basis. There are hints whoever is selected after Sri Lanka will be handed a longer contract. That few in the board know what’s happening suggests information isn’t travelling across rank and files.

Certain BCCI members in important positions are of the opinion president Jagmohan Dalmiya and Anurag Thakur are not keeping others in the loop. “Earlier, most decisions were taken at working committee meetings, as different members aired their views. There were times when over 15 members got together via conference calls to discuss something important. That way, things were more transparent,” a member close to the corridors of power told Express.

While it’s early to say working committee meetings have become infrequent under the current dispensation, it can also be noted that just one gathering of the BCCI’s highest decision-making body has taken place since Dalmiya and Thakur came to power nearly five months ago.

That top officials are yet to zero in on someone as coach or director for a longer period can also be inferred from that fact that nothing on this has been tabled in front of the finance committee. According to practice, recommendations from this sub-panel are subject to the working committee’s approval. But the finance committee is usually in the know about things like remuneration of coaches and players. Sources close to this committee said after a meeting in New Delhi on July 22 that nothing was discussed on contracts for coaches.

“This is not to suggest that Dalmiya and Thakur are not doing anything. What I can say is, I’m not in a position to judge what they’re doing is right or wrong. There could be a valid reason for this delay in naming a coach or director. It could also be otherwise. Bottom line is, nobody knows what they are thinking,” said someone to have seen BCCI matters from close quarters over the last few years.

This isn’t the first voice of grievance heard in the last few months. With speculation over Dalmiya’s health, members have also spoken about lack of clarity or communication from the top. Other than an answer to the questions surrounding coach or director, this is something the top brass might have to address as the annual general meeting comes closer.

SA Schedule

The BCCI announced the schedule of the South Africa series on Monday. Sept 29: T20 practice match, Delhi. Oct 2: 1st T20I, Dharamsala; Oct 5: 2nd T20I, Cuttack; Oct 8: 3rd T20I, Kolkata. Oct 11: 1st ODI, Kanpur; Oct 14: 2nd ODI, Indore; Oct 18: 3rd ODI, Rajkot; Oct 22: 4th ODI, Chennai; Oct 25: 5th ODI, Mumbai. Oct 30-31: Tour match vs Board President’s XI, Mumbai. Nov 5-9: 1st Test, Mohali; Nov 14-18: 2nd Test, Bangalore; Nov 25-29: 3rd Test, Nagpur; Dec 3-7: 4th Test, Delhi.