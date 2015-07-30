Bangladesh Scores 75-1 in 2nd Test vs SA, Steyn Reaches 400 Wicket Milestone

AP By

DHAKA: Fast bowler Dale Steyn became the second South African bowler to take 400 test wickets as he made the sole breakthrough in Thursday's opening session of the second test against Bangladesh, as the hosts made a steady start to reach 75-1.

Steyn claimed opener Tamim Iqbal to reach the milestone in 80 test, the same number as Richard Hadlee, to be the equal second quickest behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan, who reached it in 72 tests.

Steyn (1-11) made the breakthrough in the fifth over of the morning as Tamim chased a wide delivery, edging it to first slip to be out for 6.

Tamim had been dropped by Dean Elgar in the previous over off Steyn at the same score.

Imrul Kayes and Mominul Haque saw off the session without further trouble, sharing an unbeaten 63 runs. At lunch, Mominul was on 35 and Kayes on 28.

They were solid and largely untroubled by the short-ball barrage by the South African fast bowlers who got little assistance from the pitch, with Bangladesh choosing to bat after winning the toss.

Both teams made one change to the squads that played out a rain-affected draw in the first test.

Bangladesh recalled batsman Nasir Hossain, replacing left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. Team management said Nasir's part-time off-spin allied to strong batting gave him the edge over Taijul.

South Africa handed a debut to wicketkeeper-batsman Dane Vilas who replaced the out-of-form Quinton de Kock.

The first test was drawn after rain washed out last two days of the game.