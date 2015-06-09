NEW DELHI: Bangladesh cricket team manager Khaled Mahmud has returned to his post after a day-long drama over his resignation.

According to reports, Mahmud held talks with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and decided to carry on for the upcoming series against India.

Prothom Aalo quoted him as saying that he had decided to move away from the job for family reasons but had now changed his mind after talking with the board.

Earlier, the daily had reported that Mahmud e-mailed his resignation letter on Sunday to BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, citing "family reasons" behind his decision.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play a one-off Test match, starting June 10, and three One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India.